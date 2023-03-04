No. 15 LSU completes comeback to defeat Loyola Marymount

FULLERTON, Calif. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU completed their comeback in their second game of the Judi Garman Classic to take down Loyola Marymount on Friday, March 3.

LSU (16-1) faced a 4-0 deficit entering the fifth inning against Loyola Marymount (7-11), but then the Tiger bats came alive as they scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take down the Lions 6-5.

Lindsay O’Dell got the start for the Lions and limited the Tigers to just two hits through the first four innings and one run.

The Lions got on the board first as they jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, hammering two home runs in the top of the first inning and adding another run on an RBI single.

In the bottom of the fifth, LSU would finally erase the zero as Taylor Pleasants blasted a two-run home run to left field, her eighth, to cut the lead to 4-2.

LSU would add four more runs in the bottom of the sixth as Ali Newland picked up an RBI on a double to make it 4-3 and then Ciara Briggs would add three more on a three-run double to give LSU their first lead of the game.

Sydney Berzon (6-0) picked up the win in relief and went 6.1 innings, striking out eight, allowing eight hits, and two runs.

LSU will play two on Saturday, March 3, and will face Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. and then San Jose State at 5 p.m.

