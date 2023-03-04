Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 1 LSU crushes Central Conn. St. in 7 innings

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team had more than a dozen hits and put up more than two dozen runs on Central Connecticut State on Saturday, March 4.

The Tigers (9-1) run-ruled the Blue Devils (1-1), 26-4, in seven innings.

LSU blasted four home runs, finishing with 20 hits in the win. Tommy White was 3-for-3 with five RBI. Gavin Dugas was 2-for-3 with four RBI.

Ty Floyd (2-0) started on the mound for the Tigers and earned the win. He gave up just one run on three hits and struck out six while walking just one batter in 5.2 innings of work. Bryce Collins pitched the final 1.1 innings.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
Skenes electric once again with career-high 13 Ks as No. 1 LSU defeats Butler
LSU Tigers
No. 15 LSU completes comeback to defeat Loyola Marymount
LSU Tigers
Kilponen commands circle in No. 15 LSU’s shutout win over Michigan
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson