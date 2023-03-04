Local shelter seeks boost in adoptions to help find dogs a home

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs animal fostering program, Rescue Rehome Repeat, needs volunteers to take in local dogs.

The group has taken in more than 30 dogs in 48 hours.

“Our hearts are sometimes bigger than our heads and we get overextended and take in dogs and our fosters are just wonderful. They will take in 1 or 2 dogs,” said Bill Martin, Volunteer.

A spokesperson for the groups, Bill Martin, says calls from people giving dogs away and even shelters looking for extra space have tripled since last year.

“We have so many dogs and we don’t have the number of fosters we need to take care of the dogs,” said Martin.

The fostering group hopes to recruit enough fosters and save more dogs.

“It has happened to us where nobody stepped up and fostered so we had to turn them down. They stay in the shelters, and we have no control over what happens in the shelters,” said Hoover.

“There are always dogs in need of rescuing and we can’t rescue them all, even ourselves and the other rescue organizations who are also experiencing the same thing of the calls being up but the number of fosters down,” said Martin.

The organization says that help can come in many forms, including volunteering, monetary donations, and an amazon wish list.

Click here for more information on donating or fostering an animal.

