Health experts, former athletes respond to NCAA’s proposal to reduce game time and plays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College football is exploring a new clock operating rule that could significantly impact games next season.

The NCAA Football Rules Committee on Friday approved a proposal to keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half.

Dr. Geoffrey Hogan, a primary care sports medicine physician at Ochsner Medical Center, says this new rule change could shorten games and possibly limit the amount of injuries we see on the field.

“We have to take proactive measures to try to prevent these things going forward,” Hogan said.

Hogan explained how fewer plays could benefit student-athletes.

“Are they able to protect themselves as appropriately as they need to? Are they able to make the movements they normally need to be able to make? When you think of football, think of receivers, think of defensive backs making these quick cuts. If they’re getting fatigued, if they’re getting worn out, their muscles and ligaments are getting more fatigued, they might be more susceptible to injury in that regard.”

But how do players feel about this possible change?

LSU and NFL Legend Kevin Faulk says athletes want to have as many plays as possible to complete, but he believes this could be good for the future of the game.

“The competitive edge out of me would’ve come out of me talking about, I want plays,” Faulk said. “That’s why we’re so passionate about the game, but at the same time we have to understand that this is for the betterment of who we are.”

Faulk understands that the fans might not be happy about it, but he wants people to go about it with an open mind.

“Of course, they’re not going to like it. Of course not, but just like everything else in life, we’re going to have to adjust if that is something that happens to pass,” Faulk said.If this passes, the NCAA will have hundreds of games on tape to study to see if this will truly make a difference.”Think about the number of college football games every week. That’s going to be a huge amount of data that we’re going to be able to comb through by the end of the year to get a better understanding of what or any effect this may have had,” Hogan said.

The proposal will go before the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on April 20 for a final vote.

