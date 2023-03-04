Charges upgraded for suspect arrested in deadly shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Charges have been upgraded for a suspect arrested in connection with a deadly shooting, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said Darrel Jupiter, 46, now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Jupiter is accused of shooting Cutis Trusclair on Nov. 17, 2022, on North Boulevard near North Leo Street, according to authorities. They added that Trusclair later died from his injuries on Dec. 7, 2022.

Police said the shooting happened after a traffic crash. Trusclair was not involved in the crash but was called to the scene by one of the drivers involved in it, BRPD said.

