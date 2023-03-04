Catholic Diocese of BR allowing meat on St. Patrick’s Day 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The bishop for the Diocese of Baton Rouge said he will allow Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day 2023.

Bishop Michael Duca made the announcement in a statement released on Friday, March 3.

During the season of Lent, Catholics are encouraged to abstain from eating meat every Friday. However, St. Patrick’s Day 2023 falls on Friday, March 17.

Bishop Duca said he made the decision to allow Baton Rouge Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day because the area has many residents of Irish descent. He said he wanted to give them the opportunity to celebrate their heritage in a more festive way.

In exchange for eating meat on St. Patrick’s Day, the bishop is encouraging Baton Rouge Catholics to abstain from eating meat on another day.

