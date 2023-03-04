Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 person hurt during overnight shooting, officials say

Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police sirens flashing generic photo(Canva)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting on the morning of Saturday, March 4, that left one person hurt.

The shooting happened on Lobdell Boulevard off of Greenwell Springs Road, officials said.

According to emergency officials, one person was taken to a hospital and is stable.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

Scammers posing as Livingston Parish sheriff, deputies say
ExxonMobil faces racial discrimination lawsuit
Catholic Diocese of BR allowing meat on St. Patrick’s Day 2023
Classroom Generic
West Baton Rouge School System selects new superintendent