1 person hurt during overnight shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting on the morning of Saturday, March 4, that left one person hurt.

The shooting happened on Lobdell Boulevard off of Greenwell Springs Road, officials said.

According to emergency officials, one person was taken to a hospital and is stable.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

