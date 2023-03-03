Facebook
Zachary Police attempt to ID individual

Authorities say the individual could have information about the incident.
Authorities say the individual could have information about the incident.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual they believe can help with a vehicle theft investigation.

Authorities say the individual could have information about the incident.

If you know the identity of this person, you are asked to contact the case detective at mmilligan@zacharypd.org and reference ZPD file number 23-002682.

