WANTED: Officials searching for man accused of exposing himself

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman.

Deputies said they responded to an obscenity complaint on Old Hammond Highway near O’Neal Lane on Monday, Feb. 27.

The victim said an unknown Black man wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants walked up to her vehicle and knocked on the window while touching his exposed private part, according to the sheriff’s office.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

Officials said the victim called a co-worker at this location and asked for help.

The man got into a blue Chevrolet Cruise and left the area, officials added.  

Anyone with information about the man or this case should contact 225-389-5000.

