WANTED: Officials searching for man accused of exposing himself
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman.
Deputies said they responded to an obscenity complaint on Old Hammond Highway near O’Neal Lane on Monday, Feb. 27.
The victim said an unknown Black man wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants walked up to her vehicle and knocked on the window while touching his exposed private part, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials said the victim called a co-worker at this location and asked for help.
The man got into a blue Chevrolet Cruise and left the area, officials added.
Anyone with information about the man or this case should contact 225-389-5000.
