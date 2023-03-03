Facebook
SMART LIVING: Paw prints on your heart

By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Pets may be the ones who impact people the most.

A study revealed that those who spent more time with their dogs experienced a 300% increase in oxytocin levels. Eighty-seven percent of Americans were reported as happier than the average person because of owning a pet.

Pets also may be connected deeper to humans than they will ever know.

“Dogs, for example, understand human communication much better than a human primate,” said Federico Rossano, Ph.D., a cognitive scientist at UCSD.

Research on canines showed that they pick up on chemical and psychological cues from their owners that make those moods spread. When people are stressed, their dogs are also stressed.

“When you cry, their heartbeat changes. Their heartbeat changes. They can realize there’s something off,” Rossano said.

While cats can appear detached at times, one study showed that cats would rather spend time interacting with their owner than eating.

Petting a cat can also release oxytocin, also known as the love hormone, and is proven to improve a person’s mood.

Having a pet is linked to an increased life span as well. They contribute to longer lives by influencing longevity, stress reduction, fighting cardiovascular disease, and linking people to support systems.

“You actually have a living creature that cares about you that pays attention to you, and they will notice,” said Rossano.

Pets may also keep people alive longer. A study of more than 2000 pet owners showed a significantly lower risk of death from stroke and heart attack compared to non-pet owners.

