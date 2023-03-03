Police: Individual wanted for questioning about alleged car theft

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual they believe can help with a vehicle theft investigation.

Authorities say the individual could have information about the incident.

If you know the identity of this person, you are asked to contact the case detective at mmilligan@zacharypd.org and reference ZPD file number 23-002682.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.