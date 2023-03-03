Facebook
No. 15 LSU blasts 2 HRs to shutout Michigan in Judy Garman Classic

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST
FULLERTON, Calif. (WAFB) - The No. 15 LSU softball team had an early start in the Judi Garman Classic but that didn’t stop the Tigers from getting the victory.

The Tigers (16-1) beat Michigan (9-9), 2-0. The first pitch was at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Central Time).

Ali Kilponen (5-0) collected another win on another excellent pitching performance. She allowed just four hits and struck out seven without any walks.

The game was scoreless until Danieca Coffey hit a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning. In the next inning, Georgia Clark also went yard.

LSU will next face Loyola Marymount later in the day. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Central Time.

