Kentwood man arrested after months-long drug investigation; drugs, money, and guns seized

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - The Kentwood Police Department along with members of the Hammond Police Department and other law enforcement agencies arrested a Kentwood man after a months-long drug investigation on Wednesday, March 2.

According to Kentwood Police, they conducted a search warrant in the 500 and 600 block of Avenue I in Kentwood and they seized multiple drugs and guns during the search that included:

70 grams of powder cocaine

50 grams of crack cocaine

9 dosage units of Hydrochloride

More than 1lbs. of Marijuana

4 handguns

1 sawed off shotgun

$14,958 cash

Kentwood man arrested after months-long drug investigation. (Kentwood Police Department)

Tracy Davis, 50, was arrested and charged with the following:

1 ct. Possession With the Intent to Distribute CDS I

1 ct. Possession With the Intent to Distribute CDS II

1 ct. Illegal Carrying of a Weapon While in Possession of CDS

1ct. Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

1ct. Transactions Involving the Proceeds From Drug Offenses

Davis was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Chief Michael Kazerooni would like to personally thank Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto, Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron, the members of the Hammond Police Department, and the members of the Drug Enforcement Agency Northshore Task Force, who assisted the Kentwood Police Department and made this a successful operation.

“Anytime you can get this poison and dangerous weapons off the streets and hold those involved responsible is a good day for the good guys!” And let this be a one and only warning to all who wish to follow in Mr. Davis’ footsteps, This is an ongoing operation and you will be next!”

