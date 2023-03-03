Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Inmate escapes from work crew near Southeastern, officials say

According to the Southeastern University Police Department, an inmate who was in the custody of...
According to the Southeastern University Police Department, an inmate who was in the custody of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office escaped on Friday, March 3.(Southeastern University Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Police are searching for an inmate who escaped deputy custody while working with a crew near Southeastern Louisiana University.

Campus police are warning people in the area to be cautious.

Police said the inmate, identified as Gary Michael Frith, was reported missing from his inmate work crew while in the custody of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Frith is described as a 47-year-old white man with blond hair who is 5′8″ and weighs 193 lbs.

Video evidence from surrounding businesses shows the inmate is no longer near the university’s campus, investigators said.

If you see the inmate or have any information about him, contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-748-8147.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to...
WANTED: Officials searching for man accused of exposing himself
ExxonMobil faces racial discrimination lawsuit
Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on March 3, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced in murders of wife, son
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Messy storms roll eastward after slamming Texas, Louisiana