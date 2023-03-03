Facebook
Front will clear way for wonderful weekend weather

By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday morning’s cold front won’t do much in our viewing area except stir up the winds and move a few quick showers/storms through the area, mainly before dawn.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 3
A Wind Advisory is in effect area-wide until noon for wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph, gusting up to 40mph.

It will still be breezy in the afternoon, but not as much as the morning, otherwise today will become sunny and nice with highs in the 70s. Tonight will be clear and cold with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Get ready for a weekend of wonderful weather, with abundant sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s Saturday, and low 80s on Sunday.

In the extended forecast, we have a few small rain chances early next week, not amounting to much. Expect unseasonably warm highs much of next week, until the next cold front late week.

