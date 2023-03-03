Facebook
Food bank bracing for increased demand after extra SNAP benefits end; DCFS offers suggestions

Food bank bracing for increased demand after extra SNAP benefits end; DCFS offers suggestions
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The extra pandemic food stamps have officially stopped.

So, what are your options, if you’re struggling in this economy?

Food banks across Louisiana and here in Baton Rouge are already bracing for increased demand.

It’s business as usual inside the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank as workers stack juices and pack boxes of food to give to local families in need.

“And we distributed 10.4 million meals last year in 2022,” said Errin Viguerie, Chief Development Officer at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

The food bank serves about 30,000 families per month across 11 parishes. And the folks there are expecting that number to possibly grow in the coming weeks, even as their shelves are already looking a little bare.

“We need some more donations to come in, so that we can fill these up again,” said Viguerie.

“Does it make you nervous,” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“It definitely makes me nervous yes. Because we want to do everything that we can, to put food on the tables for all of our neighbors in need,” said Viguerie.

March is the first month in three years that Louisiana SNAP recipients will only receive their regular benefit amount, without those pandemic-related benefits they’ve received since March of 2020.

“People are definitely scared about what they’re going to do, and how they’re going to provide for their families, knowing that this is going away,” said Viguerie.

And while people may think that this doesn’t impact them, it could impact their neighbors.

According to stats from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, in January of this year:

- Statewide there were 462,144 SNAP households (936,112 people)

- East Baton Rouge Parish had 45,173 households

- Livingston Parish had 10,005 households

- Ascension Parish had 7,381

“Increasing significantly the demand on us, as the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, trying to serve our neighbors in need,” said Viguerie.

DCFS officials have a few suggestions on things to do:

- Verify your regular snap benefit amount

- Review your info in case you’re eligible for more benefits

- And you may need to consider additional means of assistance.

Which is where the food bank may be forced to fill that gap.

The extra pandemic food stamps have officially stopped.
The extra pandemic food stamps have officially stopped.

“We understand this is going to be a difficult time for a lot of families, and we are certainly here to help. So, give us a call, if you’re not sure what to do,” said Viguerie.

For more tips from DCFS click here.

To learn more about the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank click here.

If you’re in need of assistance, contact the food bank at (225) 359-9940.

