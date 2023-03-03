Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

ExxonMobil faces racial discrimination lawsuit

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A federal lawsuit filed against ExxonMobil on Thursday, March 2, claims the company violated the law when it failed to protect a worker from harassment after nooses were displayed in its Baton Rouge complex.

According to the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), a Black employee at Exxon’s chemical plant found a noose at his worksite in January 2020.

The lawsuit states at the time he reported the noose, ExxonMobil was aware that three other nooses had been displayed at the Baton Rouge complex, which consists of the chemical plant and a nearby refinery.

The suit also alleges that Exxon investigated some, but not all, of the prior incidents and “failed to take measures reasonably calculated to end the harassment.”

“After the employee reported the noose in January, a fifth noose was reported in December 2020 at the complex. ExxonMobil’s actions and omissions regarding the noose incidents created a racially hostile work environment,” the EEOC said in a statement.

The EEOC filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana (Civil Action No. 23-159) after first trying to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.

“When employers become aware of racially offensive or threatening conduct in the workplace, they have a legal obligation to take prompt, remedial action aimed at stopping it,” said Rudy Sustaita, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Houston District Office.

“Even isolated displays of racially threatening symbols are unacceptable in American workplaces,” added Michael Kirkland, director of the EEOC’s New Orleans Field Office.

“A noose is a longstanding symbol of violence associated with the lynching of African Americans. Such symbols are inherently threatening and significantly alter the workplace environment for Black Americans,” explained Elizabeth Owen, a senior trial attorney in the EEOC’s New Orleans Field Office.

The lawsuit was started by the EEOC’s New Orleans Field Office, which is part of its Houston District Office, which has jurisdiction over Louisiana and parts of Texas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to...
WANTED: Officials searching for man accused of exposing himself
According to the Southeastern University Police Department, an inmate who was in the custody of...
Inmate escapes from work crew near Southeastern, officials say
Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on March 3, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced in murders of wife, son
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Messy storms roll eastward after slamming Texas, Louisiana