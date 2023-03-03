Deputies: 1 wanted, 3 arrested after video of witness testimony shared on social media

IBERVILLE PARISH (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of making threats via social media to a witness involved in a murder trial.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Trenton Carter, 30, of White Castle, for one count of intimidating a witness and one count of obstruction of justice.

Trenton Carter (Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Earlier this week a jury found Tyler Jackson, 24, of White Castle, guilty of the 2018 murder of Thailan Cutno, according to court documents.

Investigators reported that on April 7, 2018, Jackson attended a party located at the White Castle Community Center. The victim, Thailan Raekwon “Monkey” Cutno, was seen by Jackson talking to a woman he had been pursuing.

During Jackson’s trial, unauthorized videos of the testimony of several witnesses were taken and released on social media, putting the witnesses in potential danger, authorities report.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office found three people believed responsible for posting the videos and secured warrants for their arrest. They have been identified as Lynette Falcon, 30, of Carville; Stephen Falcon, Jr., 27, of Baton Rouge; and Marlayana Smith Jackson, 45, of St. Amant.

According to authorities, the trio has been arrested on three counts of intimidating a witness and three counts of obstruction of justice.

Deputies added the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Sheriff Brett Stassi and District Attorney Tony Clayton said they are committed to the prosecution and conviction of the suspects and to the protection of those who come forward to testify.

Officials added the videos have since been removed from social media.

