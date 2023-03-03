Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Cajun Navy joins search for Nathan Millard, organizes outreach

Nathan Millard
Nathan Millard(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - United Cajun Navy and community partners will organize a Search for Millard.

The Cajun Navy is organizing an outreach and downtown cleanup event on Saturday, March 4 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Allie Rice’s father, Paul, will also join them in the search.

RELATED STORIES
REPORT: BRPD searching for missing Ga. man last seen in downtown BR on a business trip
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

All volunteers must check in at:

  • Watermark Hotel 150 3rd Street, Baton Rouge
  • Starting at 8 a.m.
  • Even if you arrive later throughout the day, please check in at Watermark Hotel first.
  • Trash bags will be provided for cleanup.
  • Outreach experts will be on hand to assist.
  • Volunteers should wear comfortable walking shoes.

Go to www.UnitedCajunNavy.org to Volunteer, Donate or Request Assistance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

Attorney General Jeff Landry (Source: WAFB)
Attorney General Jeff Landry seeks endorsement from Trump, plans to travel to Florida
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming Texas; 3 deaths reported
File Photo
SMART LIVING: Paw prints on your heart
Trenton Carter
Deputies: 1 wanted, 3 arrested after video of witness testimony shared on social media