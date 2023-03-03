Cajun Navy joins search for Nathan Millard, organizes outreach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - United Cajun Navy and community partners will organize a Search for Millard.

The Cajun Navy is organizing an outreach and downtown cleanup event on Saturday, March 4 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Allie Rice’s father, Paul, will also join them in the search.

All volunteers must check in at:

Watermark Hotel 150 3rd Street, Baton Rouge

Starting at 8 a.m.

Even if you arrive later throughout the day, please check in at Watermark Hotel first.

Trash bags will be provided for cleanup.

Outreach experts will be on hand to assist.

Volunteers should wear comfortable walking shoes.

