Attorney General Jeff Landry seeks endorsement from Trump, plans to travel to Florida

Attorney General Jeff Landry (Source: WAFB)
Attorney General Jeff Landry (Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is seeking to get an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and will travel to Florida next month to meet with him, Landry’s team confirmed.

Landry (R) announced in October 2022 that he would be running for Governor.

RELATED: AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor

The gubernatorial primary election is set for Oct. 14.

