Attorney General Jeff Landry seeks endorsement from Trump, plans to travel to Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is seeking to get an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and will travel to Florida next month to meet with him, Landry’s team confirmed.

Landry (R) announced in October 2022 that he would be running for Governor.

The gubernatorial primary election is set for Oct. 14.

