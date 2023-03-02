SU AgCenter hosting 80th Annual Livestock & Poultry Show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University AgCenter is hosting its 80th Annual State Livestock and Poultry Show March 2-4.

It’s happening at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Baton Rouge, LA 70813.

It's a big weekend for folks on the Bluff working to put together the annual Livestock and Poultry Show.

The event has been around since 1943 and the Southern University Ag Center has continued the tradition of holding the show for kids in Louisiana.

The Livestock Show will officially begin at 8 a.m. On March 3 the Livestock and Poultry Show & Night with the Stars Old Fashion Decorating Contest

Livestock show judging will continue at 9 a.m. at the same place.

The Friday Night with the Stars Old Fashion Decorating Contest is at 6 p.m. where participants can have fun with their animals one last time before the Junior Auction on Saturday morning. The theme for this year is Mardi Gras.

The awards program is happening on March 4 will at 8:30 a.m. at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena followed by the Junior Auction at 9:30 a.m.

Whole Beef $2,000

• Half Beef $1,000

• Fourth Beef $500

• Whole Pork $225

• Whole Lamb $200

• Whole Goat is $175

There is a processing fee that is not included in the original cost of the meat. All purchases must be paid by money order or check and made payable to the Southern University Ag Center Livestock Show, before picking up the meat from the slaughterhouse.

Those who don’t pre-order their meat are invited to purchase during the show’s ‘Junior Auction Sale’ on Saturday, March 4, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The office will deliver the meat to two locations, either the Cutrer Slaughter House in Kentwood, La. or Rouchers in Plaquemine, La.

Donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are also welcome.

For more information on the SU Ag Center’s Livestock Show or to purchase meat, visit https://www.suagcenter.com/page/80th-annual-livestock-poultry-show-2023 or contact the Livestock Show Office at 225.771.6208.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.