Statewide group aiming to improve educational opportunities for minority students through new fellowship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana students have struggled in the classroom for years, but minority children appear to be falling behind the most.

Leaders say a lack of opportunities and resources are just a few of the reasons why some of our students are not performing as well as they should, but one group is on a mission to change that.

Leaders of Color Louisiana is an organization focused on identifying, training, and elevating Black and Latino leaders across the state. The group chooses around 20 individuals every year for a special program where they teach them how to properly advocate for better classroom opportunities and resources.

“The urgency now is greater than ever before,” said Justin McCorkle, Program Manager said. “What we are looking to do is create a community all the way up I-10. A connected community of leaders that are intentionally focused on improving the lives of Black and Brown children across this state.”

One of the people chosen was Baton Rouge native Anthony Kenney.

“How do you go out and advocate? How do you talk to stakeholders? How do you come to make sure North Baton Rouge or this specific community gets the same resources as the other side of town,” Kenney said.

Leaders of Color currently has over 80 program alumni impacting both political and civic space. Some 75 percent are in community leadership positions and 20 percent are engaged politically, either running for political office themselves or serving on a campaign.

Kenney, a former Southern University SGA President and current member of the local 100 Black Men Chapter in Baton Rouge, says it’s time for his generation to step up.

“I feel like if I’m a young person who been in this community all my life, I’ve paid taxes in this community, I’ve been involved in this community, I have an investment in this community, so I have a right to say my voice, I have a right to say as a young person, regardless of my age, I can be an advocate,” Kenney said.

Leaders hope that putting some of the brightest minds in the state in one room that will drive forward some new ideas that can transform our education system.

“Politicians and elected officials don’t have it all figured out. So, we need grassroots people who are bringing real solutions to our elected officials, the policy gurus taking that, finding a home for it in the law, and the public official to move it forward,” McCorkle said. “It’s not enough just to have Black people elected in a majority Black town. That’s not enough. We need individuals who are about moving our communities forward.”

Leaders of Color currently has over 80 program alumni impacting both political and civic space. Some 75 percent are in community leadership positions and 20 percent are engaged politically, either running for political office themselves or serving on a campaign.

Here’s a full list of the 26 people named to the 2023 Leaders of Color Louisiana fellowship:

Anthony Kenney

Billy Anderson

Dr. Brian Turner

Chantrisse Burnett

Cleveland Auzenne

Daryl “Joy” Walters

J. Christopher Johnson

James Baker

James Self

Jarred Jupiter

Jason Gale

Jerome Johnson

Jordan Johnson

Josh Davis

Karen Burks

Kayla Santiago

Keisha Fleming

Keith Bradford

Latifah Gray

Melvin Ukaegbu

Micah Nicholas

Michael La’Fitte, II

Micheal Franklin

Morgan Walker

Dr. Renee Akbar

RJ Johnson

Simeon Dickerson

Sydney Epps

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.