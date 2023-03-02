Facebook
St. Gabriel police officer accused of killing man in overnight shooting

Andre Reddit
Andre Reddit(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A St. Gabriel Police Officer was arrested for a murder of a Denham Springs man that happened overnight, officials said.

Andre Redditt, 27, is charged with Second Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrived at a residence on Arcwood Dr., in Denham Springs after an alarm was triggered at the home. They found the victim, Dylan Martin, 26, deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Redditt and his partner were estranged at the time when Redditt entered the home without permission overnight. He fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was a visitor at that home overnight.

According to detectives, Redditt left the scene and drove to a Baton Rouge hospital to be treated for a stab wound he sustained from the incident.

Redditt has been employed with the St. Gabriel Police Department since July of 2018 then he left for a brief time and was employed with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. He then returned to the St. Gabriel Police Department in June of 2022, officials added.

Chief Kevin Ambeau released the following statement:

At this time, the department has no comment on the situation, and is not involved in the investigation. Officer Redditt is a full-time employee with the St. Gabriel Police Department and is in good standing. Upon learning of the shooting, Redditt has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigation.

Redditt was taken into custody by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials were able to release Redditt’s mugshot because his charges fall under the exceptions of a 2022 law that prohibits booking photographs from being released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

