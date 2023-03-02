Southern Jags drop home opener to McNeese 10-3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars dropped their home opener to McNeese State on Wednesday, March 1 from Lee-Hines Field.

The Jaguars (4-4) dropped to .500 on the season with the 10-3 loss to the Cowboys (5-4).

McNeese jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Brad Burckel. Then the Cowboys added five more runs in the top of the third innings including a two-run home run from Cooper Hext and an RBI triple from Josh Leslie.

The Cowboys would add four more runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth inning before the Jags could finally get on the board.

In the bottom of the sixth Southern finally erased the zero as Gustavo Sanchez drew an RBI walk to make it 10-1. Donnell Sandfier added another run on an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 10-2.

The Jags would add one more run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single from KJ White to make it 10-3.

Southern will head to Mobile, Alabama for the South Alabama Invitational and will face Iowa on Friday, March 3.

