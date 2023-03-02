Deputies: Argument turns to fight then shot fired; man injured by ricochet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, March 1, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO said it happened on Burbank Drive around 9 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said a man showed up at the house unannounced and uninvited. She added the man got into an argument with the homeowner, which eventually turned physical.

Deputies said the homeowner grabbed a gun and fired one round into a brick walkway during the fight, causing pellets to ricochet. They added one of those pellets hit the man in the foot.

The man was taken to the hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening, according to investigators.

EBRSO said the homeowner was charged with negligent injuring and the injured man was issued a summons for simple battery.

Deputies said both men said the homeowner just fired a shot into the ground and wasn’t trying to shoot the victim.

No names were released by officials.

