Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Deputies: Argument turns to fight then shot fired; man injured by ricochet

One person was injured in a shooting on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge on March 1, 2023.
One person was injured in a shooting on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge on March 1, 2023.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, March 1, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO said it happened on Burbank Drive around 9 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said a man showed up at the house unannounced and uninvited. She added the man got into an argument with the homeowner, which eventually turned physical.

Deputies said the homeowner grabbed a gun and fired one round into a brick walkway during the fight, causing pellets to ricochet. They added one of those pellets hit the man in the foot.

The man was taken to the hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening, according to investigators.

EBRSO said the homeowner was charged with negligent injuring and the injured man was issued a summons for simple battery.

Deputies said both men said the homeowner just fired a shot into the ground and wasn’t trying to shoot the victim.

No names were released by officials.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

The Southern University AgCenter is hosting its 80th Annual State Livestock and Poultry Show at...
SU AgCenter hosting 80th Annual Livestock & Poultry Show
Meteorologist Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 6 a.m. weather forecast on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, March 2
The Southern University AgCenter is hosting its 80th Annual State Livestock and Poultry Show...
SU AgCenter hosts Livestock & Poultry Show
Livestock and Poultry
SU AgCenter hosting 80th Annual Livestock & Poultry Show