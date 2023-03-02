SafeBr unveils new crime cameras in North Baton Rouge for Page/Rice Initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law Enforcement leaders and community organizations gathered this Wednesday for the Page/Rice Camera Initiative at the Triple S Food Mart unveiling one of the new crime cameras in North Baton Rouge.

“We want to cover the city with them to help the community feel safe, but it was important to us to be here because we wanted to send a message that people who live in north Baton Rouge deserve the same amount of attention that anyone in this community gets,” said Clay Young, Owner of Clay Young Companies and Chairman of The Baton Rouge Law Enforcement & Criminal Justice Foundation.

The Page/Rice Initiative was launched in honor of the shooting victims 3-year-old Devin Page, Jr., and LSU student Allison rice.

“It’s gut-wrenching. It’s hurtful, but we are trying to take our pain and move it to purpose. I wish the cameras had been here before this happened to my grandbaby, but hopefully, this will prevent it from happening to someone else.” said Cathy Toliver, Devin Page’s grandmother.

“It was important to us to kind of get everybody’s attention that we’re willing to participate and support these and hopefully that would rally other businesses and communities to get involved,” said Paul Rice, Allie Rice’s father.

The Criminal Justice Foundation, with Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and SafeBR provided updates and progress made since the launch of the Page/Rice initiative.

As of now, more than 50 of these cameras have been purchased.

The cameras will be stationed in multiple areas of Baton Rouge. The total cost of installing these cameras through the Page/Rice camera initiative is $2,600.

Both deadly shootings that claimed the lives of Allie and Devin remain unsolved.

For more information about the initiative and to apply, purchase, or donate a camera, visit: brcollab.com/pagerice.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.