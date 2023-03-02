Pennington Biomedical Presents Wellness Day For Women

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - March is Women’s History Month. Pennington Biomedical Research Center is hosting a wellness day for women on March 4, 2023. The day begins at 7:00am and runs through 1:00pm. The purpose of this event is to focus on women’s mind and body wellness. There will be health screenings, exercise activities, and a 1-mile walk around the lake.

Bottled water, coffee, and a light breakfast will be available at 7:00am during check-in, so get there early. Thirty-minute Tai Chi classes begin at 9:00am. Health talks start at 10:30am. CPR demonstrations take place between 11:00am and 11:45am.

Health Talks include:

• Blood Pressure

• Blood Glucose*

• Body Mass Index (BMI)

• Colorectal Cancer Kits

• EKGs

• HIV

• Lung Cancer

• Mammograms (by appointment only HERE create an account and register through the link)

• O﻿ral Cancer

• Skin Cancer

• Stroke Risk

• Total Lipid Panel

Upon arrival, each woman will receive a Passport to Wellness card and can earn stamps on the card by participating in activities throughout the day. Women can also get vaccinations onsite and donate blood at the Our Lady of the Lake Mobile Blood donation center.

Boxed lunch is also provided after 12:30pm for all wellness day participants. This event is free. Register HERE

