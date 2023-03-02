Man arrested for allegedly robbing victim at gunpoint in Denham Springs
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is behind bars in Livingston Parish for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint while he was at an ATM Tuesday night, February 28.
Officers with the Denham Springs Police Department arrested Shine Bridges, 20, after a brief pursuit on foot.
The victim told police he was at an ATM at the Neighbors Federal Credit Union on Rushing Road when he was approached by a man. Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and stole $1100 cash and the victim’s debit card before running away.
Bridges was booked into Livingston Parish Detention Center where he is still being held with a $150,500 bond.
