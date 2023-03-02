Facebook
LSU drops final home game of regular season to Missouri

LSU forward KJ Williams (12)
LSU forward KJ Williams (12)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers dropped their final home game of the regular season on Wednesday, March 1 from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers (13-17, 2-15 SEC) led all game until the final minute and a half of the game when Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge hit a three-pointer to give Missouri (22-8, 10-7 SEC) their first lead of the game at 77-74, Missouri would hold on to win 81-76.

Senior KJ Williams led the way for the Tigers with 24 points while shooting 50% from the floor and 4-for-7 from behind the arc. Williams also grabbed 14 rebounds and picked up two assists and a steal.

Parker Edwards got the start on senior night and picked up the game’s first six points going 2-for-2 from deep.

LSU guard Parker Edwards (30)
LSU guard Parker Edwards (30)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

The Tigers finished the game shooting 42.9% from the floor and 14-for-28 from deep. The Tigers turned the ball over 16 times compared to Missouri’s seven.

LSU will close the 2023 season out on the road in Gainesville against Florida on Saturday, March 4.

