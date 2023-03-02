Juvenile caught behind wheel of stolen vehicle, officials say

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office caught a juvenile driving a stolen vehicle from an area where law enforcement officials say they have been investigating a string of vehicle thefts.

The juvenile was reportedly driving recklessly and refused to stop for a traffic stop deputies were attempting to make on Tuesday, Feb. 28, officials explained.

According to the New Roads Police Department, the juvenile bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot, leading Pointe Coupee deputies and Louisiana State Police troopers on a foot pursuit where the individual was eventually caught.

Officials confirmed the vehicle was stolen from the city of New Roads.

New Roads police said they have been investigating a string of vehicle thefts over the past couple of weeks, working to find whoever is responsible.

The juvenile, whose identity cannot be released, was arrested but not held in custody because of circumstances beyond their control, police explained.

