‘Imagine Your Parks’ project to upgrade BREC zoo and multiple parks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After years of your input and suggestions, BREC is putting your vision into your parks.

It’s all part of the ‘Imagine Your Parks’ master plan. It’s a plan that includes upgrades to the zoo and multiple city parks in your area.

“Parks are multipurpose and provide multiple benefits. We want to make sure everyone has access to a great park,” Superintendent of BREC Corey Wilson explained.

The recreation and park commission for East Baton Rouge parish is responsible for 175 parks and currently, they are spearheading over 100 active projects.

“That can be anywhere from construction, to design, to as early as a master plan process,” Wilson continued. A 30-million-dollar multi-faceted project you can look forward to is already under construction.

“I think people are going to surprised,” Director of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, Jim Fleshman said.

The vision for the Greenwood Community Park and Baton Rouge Zoo project focuses on creating a one-of-a-kind destination.

It combines most visited facility and parish’s largest park to hopefully transform your experience.

“We felt compelled based on the community’s input to start improvements there immediately,” said Wilson. The upgrades don’t stop there, a partnership is in place to save the six lakes around LSU and City-Brooks Park.

BREC contributed 5 million dollars to the 50-million-dollar project.

“By partnering with different partners, we are able to have a much bigger project with a lot more amenities,” Wilson added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.