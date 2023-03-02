Group volunteers to finally do something about potholes on street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just over a week ago we showed the potholes on Brightside View Drive, which make up a majority of the street. But because the street is not owned by the city and there is no homeowners association to fix the problem, property owners were left on their own to fix it. But a group of folks are already trying to take care of the problem.

Early Thursday morning a crew of men were ready to get to work. Most of them are former inmates transitioning back into society. They’re volunteering with the non-profit organization, the Louisiana Parole Project.

“It feels good because it’s something that needs to be done and I’m glad that we were able to do it and show that we do care about our community it’s a problem that really needs to be taken care of because it could have cost a lot of money for people,” said James Metcalf who entered the program 2 weeks ago.

Many of the guys live in the houses along the street, giving them even more of a reason to do something about it.

“I mean they may be here 2 months, they may be here a year. But the whole idea is that this is their place and it matters to them,” said the Deputy Director of the organization, Kerry Myers.

Louisiana parole project is even covering supply costs.

“Certainly, anyone who wants to help we’d be glad to have that, but no, we just decided to do it,” Myers added.

“It’s hard to get everybody to come together to at least pitch in but we have the manpower and we put some funds aside just to do this project,” said Mike Gachot, the Re-entry Manager for the organization.

Their main concern is the heavy garbage trucks that often drive down this street. Although it may be a temporary fix, Myers says at least something is better than nothing when it comes to preventing potential damage to your car.

“At least we know someone now will be able to come through here, for a while, and not have to worry about that,” Myers continued.

“You have to understand...being away from society so long and being able to have a chance to be an asset instead of a liability, that means a lot to me as a person and as a man. So, yea it’s a great reward just knowing that people appreciate it,” Metcalf explained.

The men say they’re going to be focusing on some of the smaller potholes as their next project. And say they’re saving this biggest one for last.

