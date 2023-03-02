Former Dunham star Jordan Wright hits GW to help Vandy upset No. 23 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - Former Dunham Tiger and current Vanderbilt guard Jordan Wright hits the game-winner in an upset win over No. 23 Kentucky.

Vanderbilt (17-13, 10-7 SEC) picked up their 10th SEC win of the season with a 68-66 win over No. 23 Kentucky (20-10, 11-6 SEC) snapping the Wildcats’ four-game winning streak.

Wright was a key piece in the upset win as he scored the game-tying basket with 42 seconds left and then would follow with the game-winner with three seconds to play.

The former Dunham star finished with 23 points shooting 67% from the floor and going perfect, 4-for-4 from behind the arc.

Vanderbilt has won seven of their last eight including wins over then No. 6 Tennessee with their lone loss coming to LSU.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.