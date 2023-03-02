Facebook
Former Dunham star Jordan Wright hits GW to help Vandy upset No. 23 Kentucky

Vanderbilt's Jordan Wright (4) shoots the game winning shot near Kentucky's Chris Livingston...
Vanderbilt's Jordan Wright (4) shoots the game winning shot near Kentucky's Chris Livingston (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Vanderbilt won 68-66. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - Former Dunham Tiger and current Vanderbilt guard Jordan Wright hits the game-winner in an upset win over No. 23 Kentucky.

Vanderbilt (17-13, 10-7 SEC) picked up their 10th SEC win of the season with a 68-66 win over No. 23 Kentucky (20-10, 11-6 SEC) snapping the Wildcats’ four-game winning streak.

Wright was a key piece in the upset win as he scored the game-tying basket with 42 seconds left and then would follow with the game-winner with three seconds to play.

The former Dunham star finished with 23 points shooting 67% from the floor and going perfect, 4-for-4 from behind the arc.

Vanderbilt has won seven of their last eight including wins over then No. 6 Tennessee with their lone loss coming to LSU.

