EBRSO arrest 3 after months-long investigation, one at large

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office made three arrests after a months-long drug investigation on Wednesday, March 1.

According to officials, EBRSO Narcotics and other agencies executed a search warrant in the 11000 block of Blanton Ave, 560 block of Baird Ave., and the 12000 block of Shay Ave.

During the investigation, EBRSO identified Martell Red as the leader of the drug organization and officials were able to obtain three search warrants and two arrest warrants.

“I’m so appreciative of the EBRSO Narcotic Division’s diligent work to get these drugs, weapons, and suspects off our streets,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “There was enough lethal doses of Fentanyl in the seizure to kill thousands of our community members. We will continue to dedicate our resources to going after these high-level drug and weapon traffickers, which play a prominent role in violent crimes in our area.”

EBRSO seized multiple weapons and drugs listed below:

Seized Narcotics and Currency (approx. totals)

· 12 ounces of Fentanyl (up to 3,360 lethal doses)

· 3 ounces of Cocaine (powder)

· 1 gram of Crack Cocaine

· 1 pressed Fentanyl Pill

· 1.5 pounds of Methamphetamine

· 1.5 pounds of Marijuana

· 31.5 dosage units of Hydrocodone pills

· Digital Scales, mixing and packaging materials

· $16,909 (pending seizure)

Seized Firearms (4 hand guns and 5 semi-auto rifles)

· Glock 9mm handgun (reported stolen)

· Glock 9mm handgun (reported stolen)

· Glock 9mm handgun

· Smith and Wesson .380 handgun (obliterated serial number)

· Sig Sauer AR-15 style rifle (.300 blackout)

· Anderson Arms AR-15 style pistol (.300 blackout)

· Anderson Arms AR-15 style pistol (.556 caliber)

· Century Arms AK47 style rifle (7.62 Caliber)

· Century Arms AK47 style rifle (7.62 Caliber)

On Wednesday, officials were able to arrest Red, and was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Martell Red, 32, aka “The Rat Exterminator” aka “Smoove”:

· Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl)

· PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

· PWITD Sch. II (Methamphetamine)

· PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)

· PWITD Sch. II (Hydrocodone)

· PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

· Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs

· Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

· Poss. of a Stolen Firearm

· Operation of a Clandestine Lab

· Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

EBRSO K-9 attempted to a vehicle stop on Josef Harris, who fled. Deputies terminated the pursuit due to HARRIS traveling at a high rate of speed in a school zone and the threat to public safety. A warrant was issued for Harris for the charges listed below.

Josef Harris, 31:

Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl)

PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

PWITD Sch. II (Methamphetamine)

PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

PWITD Sch. II (Hydrocodone)

Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs

Poss. of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Hit and Run

Ernie Clark, 37:

PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

PWITD Sch. II (Methamphetamine)

PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)

PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

PWITD Sch. II (Hydrocodone)

Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs

Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Poss. of a Stolen Firearm

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Obstruction of Justice

Kenneth Torres, 23:

PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

PWITD Sch. II (Methamphetamine)

PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

Resisting by flight

Deputies say one person is still at large.

