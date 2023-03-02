Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Man’s killer, details surrounding his death remain a mystery

DeRoyce Cyprian
DeRoyce Cyprian(Crime Stoppers)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are still searching for answers about a man who was found dead last year.

According to police, DeRoyce Cyprian, 29, was reported missing by his family in April of 2022.

DeRoyce Cyprian
DeRoyce Cyprian(Crime Stoppers)

Documents show police responded to the 1100 block of North Harrell’s Ferry Road in November where they found human remains. Officials said because of the condition the remains were in, detectives were unable to identify the individual nor the cause of death. Police added the remains were sent to the LSU Faces Lab in December of 2022 and were later able to identify the deceased as DeRoyce Cyprian.

Reports obtained by investigators later revealed that Cyprian sustained blunt force trauma to the face, neck, and shoulder area. His cause of death was later ruled as a homicide in February of 2023, officials said.

Detectives are asking the public for help solving this homicide. The suspect and motive remain unknown.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

