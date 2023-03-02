Comite River Diversion Canal, a Multimillion-dollar project, has been met with more delays than promises

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a multimillion-dollar project that has been met with more delays than promises.

But there is some hope. Construction is well underway.

It’s a project that has over 600 work boots on the ground.

It works to complete the decades-long Comite River Diversion Canal.

Chairperson of the Task Force Valarie Hodges continued, “This is going to take place. It is going to happen.”This good news coming from Hodges.

She says this project to prevent flooding didn’t come without its delays and setbacks.

The canal’s planned path would disrupt some highways and railroads, along with more than 60 underground pipelines.

The biggest hurdle, a natural gas pipeline privately owned by Florida Gas Transmission Company that had to be relocated.

“It is the biggest, most expensive part. Now that the contract is signed, we will figure out relocations then we are free after that,” explained Hodges.

The task force was designed in 2014 as the vital component of a flood management plan.

Hodges added, “I had been saying in 2014, 2015, and 2016 it’s not if but when.”Once the canal is built, it will take some pressure off of the Amite and Comite Rivers.

Hodges explained, “It will reduce flooding by seven feet in Zachary, five feet in Central, and three feet in Watson. This will be a massive impact.”

Completion is expected by the end of 2024 pending any major setbacks.

