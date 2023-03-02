Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Comite River Diversion Canal, a Multimillion-dollar project, has been met with more delays than promises

Comite River Diversion Canal, a Multimillion-dollar project, has been met with more delays than...
Comite River Diversion Canal, a Multimillion-dollar project, has been met with more delays than promises(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a multimillion-dollar project that has been met with more delays than promises.

But there is some hope. Construction is well underway.

It’s a project that has over 600 work boots on the ground.

It works to complete the decades-long Comite River Diversion Canal.

Chairperson of the Task Force Valarie Hodges continued, “This is going to take place. It is going to happen.”This good news coming from Hodges.

She says this project to prevent flooding didn’t come without its delays and setbacks.

The canal’s planned path would disrupt some highways and railroads, along with more than 60 underground pipelines.

The biggest hurdle, a natural gas pipeline privately owned by Florida Gas Transmission Company that had to be relocated. 

“It is the biggest, most expensive part. Now that the contract is signed, we will figure out relocations then we are free after that,” explained Hodges.

The task force was designed in 2014 as the vital component of a flood management plan.

Hodges added, “I had been saying in 2014, 2015, and 2016 it’s not if but when.”Once the canal is built, it will take some pressure off of the Amite and Comite Rivers.

Hodges explained, “It will reduce flooding by seven feet in Zachary, five feet in Central, and three feet in Watson. This will be a massive impact.”

Completion is expected by the end of 2024 pending any major setbacks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting
Desmond Carter
Teen arrested in Madison Brooks case indicted for rape; will be tried as adult

Latest News

Shine Bridges
Man arrested for allegedly robbing victim at gunpoint in Denham Springs
DeRoyce Cyprian
CRIME STOPPERS: Man’s killer, details surrounding his death remain a mystery
Property owners responsible for fixing potholes
Group volunteers to finally do something about potholes on street
Tiffany Thomason
Woman arrested after infant son overdoses on fentanyl, officials say