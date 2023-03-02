Chocolate-Dipped Peanut Butter S’mores

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Few can resist the appeal of toasted marshmallows atop smooth chocolate and sweet, crunchy graham cracker. Enhance this easy dessert by adding peanut butter and chocolate-hazelnut spread to the classic combo and dipping the s’mores in white and milk chocolate. Get ready for some yummy, messy treats, in the best possible way!

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

12 ounces white almond bark

12 ounces of milk chocolate chips or other melted chocolate

½ cup smooth peanut butter

16 graham cracker squares (8 whole rectangular pieces, halved)

½ cup chocolate-hazelnut spread

8 large marshmallows

Chopped pistachios for topping

Chopped pretzels for topping

Rainbow sprinkle for topping

Chocolate sprinkles for topping

Method:

Melt white almond bark and milk chocolate in separate glass bowls set over simmering water. Set aside to cool, stirring occasionally to keep the chocolate melted. Spread a generous dollop of peanut butter onto one side of the 8 cracker squares. Spread chocolate-hazelnut spread onto one side of the remaining 8 cracker squares. Set aside. Thread marshmallows onto 2 metal skewers and carefully toast over a flame over the stove top. Place 1 toasted marshmallow onto each of the peanut butter-covered crackers then gently top with chocolate-hazelnut-covered crackers to create a sandwich. When melted chocolates cooled to room temperature, dip half of the sandwiches in white chocolate, one at a time, allowing excess to drip off. Work quickly to add desired toppings. Dip the remaining sandwiches in milk chocolate then decorate with desired toppings. Place in refrigerator for 30 minutes. Enjoy!

