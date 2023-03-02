Breezy, warm again today with storms possible overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Breezy and warm weather continues today in advance of a cold front. Highs will again soar into the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

A few passing showers are possible this afternoon and evening, but any rain today should be generally light and short-lived.

The best opportunity for showers and t-storms will arrive after midnight in association with a cold front. Guidance continues to point toward a narrow band of rain, with the greatest severe threat staying to our north.

However, an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out, and the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather near and south of the interstates, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk posted north of the interstates.

The threat is much higher to our northwest around the ArkLaTex, where a Level 4/5 (moderate) risk of severe weather is posted. SPC is also highlighting a broad region to our north for a few potential strong tornadoes.

Winds will also pick up near and behind the front, with sustained winds of 20-30 mph, and gusts well into the 30s possible. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. tonight and extends through noon on Friday.

Friday’s front won’t deliver a whole lot of punch in terms of cooler temperatures, but we will still see somewhat of a drop into the weekend. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday before quickly rebounding into the low 80s by Sunday. The biggest change will be morning lows over the weekend, which will range from the upper 40s to low 50s.

