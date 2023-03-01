Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Suspect in car chase jumps off Jackson Street Bridge in Thibodaux; dies, authorities say

A body was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday (March 1) morning that police identified as a man who...
A body was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday (March 1) morning that police identified as a man who jumped off of the Jackson Street Bridge in Thibodaux the night before.(Thibodaux Police Department)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A body was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday (March 1) morning that police identified as a man who jumped off of the Jackson Street Bridge in Thibodaux the night before.

Police say the body was found in Bayou Lafourche not far from where the man was last spotted.

The man’s identity is not being released by authorities at this time but Assumption Parish officials have confirmed that the man was a suspect involved in a chase with deputies.

Deputies say that the chase began Tuesday night near Labadielle. The suspect was allegedly driving without their headlights on and sped off when deputies pulled behind them. Deputies say that the chase reached speeds up to 115 mph.

The suspect was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge with the City of Thibodaux.

Thibodaux police say that the suspect leaped out of a vehicle as he was driving over the Jackson Street Bridge and jumped over the railing and into the water where he struggled to stay above the surface. Officers say they attempted to enter the water and render aid but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

Wednesday Storm Timing
FIRST ALERT: Record heat again today; line of storms early Friday
Dolores Crain, left, protests a new St. Tammany Library Policy that would place certain graphic...
St. Tammany libraries to ‘red flag’ certain graphic novels
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap