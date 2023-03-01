Scotlandville Seafood restaurant Owner Speaks out after fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a beloved restaurant early Wednesday, March 1.

The popular seafood restaurant, “Straight Outta Scotland” is known for its fish sandwiches and other grilled, fried, and boiled seafood dishes. After opening, it quickly became a trusted taste of Louisiana right in the Scotlandville area.

“I was a staple in the community and a lot of people would go in and out, you know, getting something to eat. By us living so close, we would smell the food, and the food used to be smelling so good,” says Toria Quinn.

The only smell coming from the corner of 1300 Oriole Street tonight is of smoke and ash. A kitchen fire swept through the restaurant, and massive flames brought down the duplex, destroying the restaurant and the home connected to it. Two duplexes adjacent to the building where the fire started also began to burn.

“I left the bedroom and I went to the front room, and I looked out and I seen the fire and seen thick smoke,” adds Quinn.

According to BRFD, a man living in the neighboring duplex was treated and released by EMS due to possible smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire caused about $125,000 worth of damage.

Scotland Avenue was temporarily shut down as crews worked to extinguish the fire. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

BRFD spokesman Curt Monte says they do not suspect foul play at this time.

BRFD fought to contain the flames, but couldn’t salvage owner Deidre Brown’s livelihood. She owns the building and the “Straight Outta Scotland” restaurant.

“When I got here, it was to the ground, everything was to the ground and all of my stuff, everything was just gone. Just gone,” says Brown.

Brown opened Straight Outta Scotland two years ago. She says the Scotlandville community needed a soul food restaurant.

“A lot of people in the neighborhood would always say, ‘Well, we are so glad that we have something in our neighborhood that we can come and get some real food at.’ There is a need for great food and good service. To help to build up our community economically. You know, we need to keep money in our communities, so that our community can thrive as a community,” adds Brown.

In the past year, Brown turned her focus on catering, with plans to move the restaurant to a new location in Scotlandville. This setback was not part of her plans.

“To be a proud business owner in the community that you grew up in and now it still is. Even though we had closed, we are still planning to reopen, this is just so unexpected,” explains Brown.

Brown plans to reopen Straight Outta Scotland eventually, but for now she is looking for a kitchen to allow her to continue catering. If you are able to lend a hand, you can contact her at: (225)788-3082

