Neighbors concerned over proposed Carbon Dioxide Sequestration facility in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Many people in Iberville Parish are looking for answers about a plan to store carbon dioxide underground near their homes.

Talos Energy is looking to create a Carbon Dioxide Sequestration facility on the property owned by White Castle Lumber and Shingle Company way down LA 993.

Talos Energy is looking to create a Carbon Dioxide Sequestration facility on the property owned by White Castle Lumber and Shingle Company way down LA 993. (WAFB)

Carbon Sequestration is the process whereby a company captures the carbon dioxide produced at industrial facilities and then is processed for injection into a subsurface holding well. The permitting and regulation of underground carbon dioxide storage is regulated by the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources.

You hear just how quiet it is back here in what’s called the Lone Star Area near White Castle.

Maurice Bolotte has lived on New Camp Road in the area for more than 25 years.

“I mean look at how peaceful it is. Everybody knows everybody and is kin almost to everybody in the area, we are just peaceful people,” said Bolotte.

He’s one of about 600 neighbors within 5 miles, who received a letter from Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso about a week ago, regarding the proposed carbon dioxide sequestration facility.

Iberville Parish Council. (WAFB)

Iberville Parish Council. (WAFB)

The facility would be built behind Bolotte’s property line, and he has many concerns.

“Everything’s fine, we’re in a peaceful neighborhood. And if all this, what is this going to bring in here, if they do start this here? That means something’s going to be drilling, something’s going to be passing, and this is the only road they have here, they are not going to fly that in here,” said Bolotte.

He along with a few dozen others showed up to the Iberville Parish Council meeting with many questions surrounding the project, and the impact it could have on their neighborhoods.

“And it’s family land. Like we’re the second generation, third technically to occupy this land. And I’d like to pass it on to my kids, and I don’t think that I will if this happens,” said Darrenger Bullock, a concerned citizen.

Officials with Talos Energy gave their spiel to the crowd.

Saying they’re focused on de-carbonizing solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, and that this project would be on a 10-acre lease. A representative said they’re evaluating possibly 5 locations for wells in the White Castle area.

However, they were grilled by council members who made their stance known about the project.

“I’m against it. I’m with the people sitting out there, and I know these people living in White Castle do not want this in their backyard. They don’t want it, I’m telling you they want it,” said Matthew Jewell, Iberville Parish Council Chairman.

“We have several plants that has injection wells, how much waste are we going to put into Iberville Parish,” said Louis Kelley, Councilman for District 10.

Parish President Ourso declined to give his stance on the project for now, but says he just found out about it right before he sent the letter.

“And what I’m telling you about how this went down is the truth. As soon as I was known about this, you received the letter for you to be up here, with your concerns to this,” said Parish President Ourso.

“We have no idea, no knowledge of exactly what the outcome of this situation’s going to be,” said Bolotte.

WAFB did get a statement from TALOS Energy:

“TALOS is in the very early stages of consideration of this potential CCS project. As plans are developed, we are committed to engaging the local communities that might surround the project to provide information, build understanding, and build trust. We know that the public has many questions. We will be engaged with the public to answer those questions.” Chuck Ware Director Operations CCUS Talos Energy

Officials with the company told the crowd they have not yet filed a permit with the EPA, but that is their next step. and it could be a two year process to get that permit.

I’m telling you they don’t want it,” said Matthew Jewell, Iberville Parish Council Chairman.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.