Murder suspect in deadly shooting at White Castle party found guilty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been convicted for a shooting that left one person dead at a party in White Castle in 2018.

Tyler, Jackson, 24, of White Castle, has been found guilty of second-degree murder and will be sentenced April 6,2023, District Attorney Tony Clayton said.

The Jury reached a guilty verdict after a three-day trial.

Tyler Jackson (18th Judicial District DA’s office)

According to investigators, on April 7, 2018, Jackson attended a party located at the White Castle Community Center. The victim Thailan Raekwon “Monkey” Cutno was seen by Jackson talking to a woman he had been pursuing.

Jackson hit Cutno in the back of his head with the butt of his gun, and when Cutno’s friends try to defend him, Jackson shot Cutno twice. Jackson fled the scene but was arrested in Baton Rouge three days later, investigators said.

Officials said Jackson was identified as the shooter in a line-up and they also found text messages Jackson sent stating,”Bruddha I got myself a soul.”

“This is another case of senseless violence that impacted many people,” said District Attorney Clayton. “It will not be tolerated. We will get them convicted, and they will go to prison. I’ll say it again: put down the guns.”

The mandatory sentence for second degree murder is life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, officials added.

