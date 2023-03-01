More record warmth possible as we await a late week cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Record highs will be in jeopardy once again today as highs soar into the mid to upper 80s. Today’s record in Baton Rouge is 86 degrees, set all the way back in 1917, and I’ve got us topping out right around 86. Should we reach 86 degrees or above, that would make it 6 of the last 7 days in Baton Rouge with record-setting or record-tying warmth. Much like yesterday, a stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most stay dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 1 (WAFB)

Late Week Cold Front

Little change is expected in the pattern on Thursday as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Breezy and warm conditions will prevail, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s. One difference – the record high of 93 degrees in Baton Rouge should be safe.

Our main opportunity for storms will occur from roughly midnight through daybreak on Friday. A narrow band of showers and t-storms is expected along the front, although not everyone is expected to get in on the rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 1 (WAFB)

While the primary severe weather threat stays to our north, a few strong storms can’t be ruled out, and the Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) to Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather. The threat has been upgraded to a Level 4/5 (moderate) risk near the ArkLaTex in the latest outlook.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 1 (WAFB)

Somewhat Cooler for the Weekend

Friday’s front will be Pacific in origin, meaning it won’t deliver a drastic cool down. However, it will still be a noticeable change, with highs in the 70s from Friday through Sunday, and lows potentially reaching the upper 40s for some over the weekend. Weather looks just about perfect for any outdoor plans you may have this weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 1 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.