Mini workshop to bust myths surrounding sexual health

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a chance to join a discussion that’ll help dispel some myths about sexual health and actually give information on how to improve in that area.

A mini workshop called “The Real Talk: Busting Myths and Improving Sexual Health” is being put on by the nonprofit organization, STAR, or the Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response Center along with Sofia Health and Restoration Health Collective.

It kicks off at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at The Red Shoes. The address is 2303 Government Street.

Organizers say the community conversation is designed to set the record straight and alleviate the stress, pain, and stigma that could surround sex.

Refreshments and giveaways will be provided.

Click here for more information.

