LPSO: Deputy arrested, terminated after making harassing phone calls

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) -A Livingston Parish deputy has been fired and charged for allegedly making harassing phone calls to someone.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Wednesday, March 1, from a person regarding harassing phone calls allegedly made by LPSO deputy Danny Major Jr.

“An investigation followed and sufficient evidence was gathered to issue a warrant for Danny R. Major Jr. for improper telephone communication,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. “Major was arrested and booked. His employment with the LPSO has been terminated.”

Major served as a detective in the property crimes division.

He started at LPSO in November 2017.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

