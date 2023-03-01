Facebook
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.(Justin Bieber/Instagram via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Justin Bieber has canceled the remainder of his Justice World Tour concert dates.

The Canadian singer’s website doesn’t currently list any further tour dates.

Bieber or his representatives have not commented on the cancellations or given an immediate reason.

Bieber first announced he would pause the tour in June of last year, a month after it began, due to having been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The condition left his face partially paralyzed.

The pop star resumed touring at the end of July 2022. But in September, he said going to Europe and performing six live shows took a real toll on him.

Bieber turned 29 years old on Wednesday.

