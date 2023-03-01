Gavin Dugas plays hero with 9th inning 3-run HR as No. 1 LSU outlasts Texas

AUSTIN, Texas. (WAFB) - It was a pitcher’s duel between No. 1 LSU and Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. It was a scoreless game as both teams combined for just seven hits entering the ninth inning.

LSU (7-1) got a huge ninth-inning three-run home run from Gavin Dugas to put the Tigers ahead and Christian Little picked up the save in the 3-0 win over Texas (3-5).

LeBarron Johnson Jr. was lights out for the Longhorns as he struck out a career-high nine batters. The Tigers struck out a season-high 16 times, the third straight game the Tigers have had double-digit strikeouts. LSU did manage to draw eight walks.

The LSU pitching staff was just as good as they struck out eight and allowed just four hits.

Thatcher Hurd got the start for the Tigers and went 4.2 innings allowing three hits, three walks, and striking out four.

Nate Ackenhausen (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the Tigers going 3.1 innings, walking one, and striking out four.

Texas threatened in the bottom of the eighth inning, with a runner on second and two outs, but Ackenhausen got the batter to pop up to Jordan Thompson to end the inning.

The Tigers will return home to host Butler on Friday, March 3 with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

