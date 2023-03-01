Crews respond to 2 separate house fires in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to two separate house fires early Wednesday, March 1.

Just after 6 a.m., a spokesman with the department confirmed BRFD responded to a fire at a home in the Scotlandville neighborhood.

It happened on Scotland Avenue at Cardinal Street.

Before that, firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in the 2500 block of Duke Street near Plank Road, around 5:50 a.m.

Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in the 2500 block of Duke Street near Plank Road around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1. (WAFB)

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

It is unknown if there were any injuries or if anyone was home at the time of either fire.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

