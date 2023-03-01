Facebook
Crews extinguish fires at restaurant, vacant home in BR

According to BRFD, one of the fires has been ruled as arson.
The cause of the fires remains under investigation.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to two separate fires early Wednesday, March 1.

BRFD spokesman Curt Monte says firefighters responded to a business fire in the Scotlandville neighborhood. It happened in the 1300 block of Oriole Street near Scotland Avenue around 6 a.m.

The business has been identified as Straight Outta Scotland, a seafood restaurant.

Investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene and found the kitchen area of the establishment engulfed in flames. Two duplexes adjacent to the building where the fire started also began to burn.

According to BRFD, a man living in the neighboring duplex was treated and released by EMS due to possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The fire caused about $125,000 worth of damage.

Scotland Avenue was temporarily shut down as crews worked to extinguish the fire. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

BRFD spokesman Curt Monte says crews responded to a business fire in the Scotlandville...
BRFD spokesman Curt Monte says crews responded to a business fire in the Scotlandville neighborhood.(WAFB)
Before that, firefighters worked to put out a vacant house fire in the 2600 block of Duke Street near Plank Road. Crews received the call around 5:40 a.m. Investigators say the cause of the fire is arson.

According to officials, crews arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming from the front part of the house.

They were able to enter the house from the back. Despite being able to get the fire under control, the home was considered a total loss.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and determined that the fire was intentionally set.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the two fires are not connected.

If anyone has any information, please contact Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.

