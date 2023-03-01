Facebook
Crews battle fires at restaurant, vacant home in BR Wednesday morning

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to two separate fires early Wednesday, March 1.

BRFD spokesman Curt Monte says crews responded to a business fire in the Scotlandville neighborhood. It happened on Scotland Avenue near Oriole Street around 6 a.m.

The business has been identified as Straight Outta Scotland, a soul food restaurant.

One person was injured in the incident. Monte confirmed a man inside a home nearby had to be treated by EMS due to smoke inhalation once the fire spread.

The business is considered a total loss, according to BRFD.

Scotland Avenue was shut down as crews worked at the scene. Residents are advised to avoid the area if possible.

BRFD spokesman Curt Monte says crews responded to a business fire in the Scotlandville neighborhood.(WAFB)
BRFD spokesman Curt Monte says crews responded to a business fire in the Scotlandville neighborhood.(WAFB)
Just after 6 a.m., a spokesman with the department confirmed BRFD responded to a fire at a home in the Scotlandville neighborhood.(WAFB)

Before that, firefighters worked to extinguish a vacant house fire on Duke Street near Plank Road. Crews received the call around 5:40 a.m.

Firefighters worked to extinguish a vacant house fire on Duke Street near Plank Road on Wednesday, March 1.(WAFB)

According to officials, crews were able to get the fire under control fairly quickly. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation but officials say the two are not connected.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in the 2500 block of Duke Street near Plank Road around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.(WAFB)
Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in the 2500 block of Duke Street near Plank Road around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.(WAFB)

